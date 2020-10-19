Breast Cancer Experts To Share Advice And Knowledge In Auckland This Week

People affected by breast cancer in Auckland, as well as medical professionals, are invited to hear from breast cancer experts at two free information events this week hosted by Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ).

Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day takes place each year on the third Wednesday of October to promote education, awareness and access for women who may be considering reconstruction surgery after breast cancer.

The BRA Day information evening is happening on Wednesday 21 October, 6:30-8:30pm, at the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences (85 Park Road, Grafton).

An esteemed panel of plastic surgeons from Counties Manukau DHB including Dr Amber Moazzam, Dr Ashwin Chunilal, Dr Alessandra Canal and Dr Michelle Locke, will speak at the event. They’ll cover hot topics including the different options for reconstruction, timing for surgery and what to expect from recovery. People can register to attend at braday2020.eventbrite.co.nz

An interactive webinar on complementary therapies is then being held on Thursday 22 October at 7pm, featuring Professor Shaun Holt, author of Complementary Therapies for Cancer: What Works, What Doesn’t… and how to tell the difference. Prof. Holt, a doctor and researcher at Victoria University, will give insight into the evidence around complementary therapies and what to look for when choosing an evidence-based practice. He’ll be joined by Trish Melville of the Dove House Hospice and BCFNZ Ambassador Sarah Gandy, who will talk about her own experience of using complementary therapies. Sign up to watch the webinar at: www.breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/support/patient-information-events/webinars

Evangelia Henderson, chief executive of BCFNZ, said: “Being diagnosed with breast cancer can be overwhelming, with so many different things to consider. Both reconstruction and complementary therapies might not be priorities women think about when they first get diagnosed, so we hope these events will help to shine some light.

“People will have the opportunity at both events to hear a range of views from experts and other women who have been through breast cancer. Having the power of information to help inform choices is one way women can take control of breast cancer.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there are loads of different ways to get involved – from being breast aware to helping raise vital funds for breast cancer research, education and support. Visit www.breastcancerfoundation.org.nz to see how you can make a difference this October.

© Scoop Media

