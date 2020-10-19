News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Over 600 More Operations For Hawke’s Bay People

Monday, 19 October 2020, 3:20 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

An agreement between Hawke’s Bay DHB and two private surgical providers will see 631 additional operations for Hawke’s Bay people.

Chief Operating Officer Chris Ash said he was very pleased to announce the new agreements with Royston Hospital, a division of Acurity Health Group Limited, and CREST Hospital, Palmerston North.

The agreements, worth just over $4million, will mean more ear, nose and throat (ENT), vascular, ophthalmology (eye), urology and general surgery operations for Hawke’s Bay people.

Mr Ash said Chief Executive Keriana Brooking had signed off on the additional funding at the end of September and the DHB had been working with the other organisations, since then, to finalise the detail of the agreements.

“We are very excited. Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s surgical teams were already doing more operations than planned, with additional weekend and out-of-hours surgery.

“Alongside the announcement earlier this year of extra hip and knee operations with Royston Hospital, these new agreements mean we can expect to see significantly more elective operations in 2020/21 than we have done for a number of years.

“The clinical thresholds to have an operation have not changed. The new agreements mean we can give more certainty of surgery to people that meet those thresholds in a timelier way,” Mr Ash said.

Hawke’s Bay DHB’s Board Chair Shayne Walker said the Board was thrilled with this news as it supported the Board’s objective for better access to elective surgery for Hawke’s Bay people.

General Manager Royston Hospital Denise Primrose said “the team is delighted to continue to work closely with Hawke’s Bay DHB to deliver increased elective surgery capacity for our community”.

Crest Hospital’s Chief Executive Lorna Gove said her organisation was “very pleased to be of assistance in delivering increased elective surgery volumes to the Hawke’s Bay community”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus . Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 