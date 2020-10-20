News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Positive COVID-19 Cases At Christchurch Managed Isolation And Quarantine Facility

Tuesday, 20 October 2020, 5:41 pm
Press Release: MBIE Managed Isolation and Quarantine

Statement from Air Commodore Darryn Webb, Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine

In response to today’s findings of imported COVID-19 cases in Christchurch, Managed Isolation and Quarantine can confirm the facility is well set up to respond and is working with local health authorities.

This is an example of our Managed Isolation and Quarantine system working as it should. We have planned for this and we have confidence in our systems. As a precaution the facility has been locked down with guests confined to their rooms while preparations for quarantining is undertaken. Additional security and nursing staff will be deployed and a special staff testing station will be established, this is to ensure safeguards are in place for staff and returnees. The workforce at this facility are dedicated to this site and do not work at other sites.

The hotel functions as both an isolation and quarantine facility and operates constantly at an Alert Level 4 environment. Protocols approved by Public Health and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) specialists to ensure the safety of staff and returnees include physical distancing, regular and thorough cleaning in strict adherence to health guidelines, comprehensive information and guidance on PPE use such as masks and gloves, basic hygiene practices and daily health checks.

Facilities also have their own specific security processes. This includes preventing entry of members of the public, minimising resident movement throughout the facility, maintaining resident safety and ensuring physical distancing is maintained.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MBIE Managed Isolation and Quarantine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus . Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 