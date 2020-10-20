Positive COVID-19 Cases At Christchurch Managed Isolation And Quarantine Facility

Statement from Air Commodore Darryn Webb, Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine

In response to today’s findings of imported COVID-19 cases in Christchurch, Managed Isolation and Quarantine can confirm the facility is well set up to respond and is working with local health authorities.

This is an example of our Managed Isolation and Quarantine system working as it should. We have planned for this and we have confidence in our systems. As a precaution the facility has been locked down with guests confined to their rooms while preparations for quarantining is undertaken. Additional security and nursing staff will be deployed and a special staff testing station will be established, this is to ensure safeguards are in place for staff and returnees. The workforce at this facility are dedicated to this site and do not work at other sites.

The hotel functions as both an isolation and quarantine facility and operates constantly at an Alert Level 4 environment. Protocols approved by Public Health and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) specialists to ensure the safety of staff and returnees include physical distancing, regular and thorough cleaning in strict adherence to health guidelines, comprehensive information and guidance on PPE use such as masks and gloves, basic hygiene practices and daily health checks.

Facilities also have their own specific security processes. This includes preventing entry of members of the public, minimising resident movement throughout the facility, maintaining resident safety and ensuring physical distancing is maintained.

