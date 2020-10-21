News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Get Gout Gone And Get Back Into Life

Wednesday, 21 October 2020, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Arthritis New Zealand

Gout is stopping some Maori and Pasifika from having full lives warns former international netballer and coach Linda Vagana.

“There’s is no need for individuals in our communities to suffer and miss out” the former Silver Ferns player says. “Often they are embarrassed and make jokes or excuses for their pain or injury.

“You don’t have to live with gout and miss out on life’s offerings - It is treatable.”

Gout is a form of arthritis and the most common form of inflammatory arthritis. It is estimated to affect about five per cent of the total population aged 20 and over.

Maori and Pasifika men are most affected, with rates of four and eight times respectively higher than non-Maori and Pasifika.

“It is not just about what you eat,” Vagana says. “Genetics plays a part, and it is hereditary for our people. I want to encourage people that are in pain to get checked out and get back into life.”

Arthritis New Zealand aims to improve the life of every person affected by arthritis. We are a national not-for-profit organisation focused on raising awareness, advocating for those with arthritis and providing advice and support. For more information, phone the helpline 0800 663 463, find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn or visit www.arthritis.org.nz. Help us make a difference for the 700,000+ affected by arthritis in New Zealand by donating online at www.arthritis.org.nz or give $20 by dialling 0900 333 20.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Arthritis New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus . Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 