Get Gout Gone And Get Back Into Life

Gout is stopping some Maori and Pasifika from having full lives warns former international netballer and coach Linda Vagana.

“There’s is no need for individuals in our communities to suffer and miss out” the former Silver Ferns player says. “Often they are embarrassed and make jokes or excuses for their pain or injury.

“You don’t have to live with gout and miss out on life’s offerings - It is treatable.”

Gout is a form of arthritis and the most common form of inflammatory arthritis. It is estimated to affect about five per cent of the total population aged 20 and over.

Maori and Pasifika men are most affected, with rates of four and eight times respectively higher than non-Maori and Pasifika.

“It is not just about what you eat,” Vagana says. “Genetics plays a part, and it is hereditary for our people. I want to encourage people that are in pain to get checked out and get back into life.”

