News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Screening Programme Set To Target High Rates Of Bowel Cancer In South Canterbury

Friday, 23 October 2020, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Residents of Timaru, and surrounding districts are about to get access to free bowel screening with South Canterbury District Health Board joining the National Bowel Screening Programme.

Over the next two years around 12,000 people in the region, aged 60 to 74, will be invited to complete a home testing kit that can detect early bowel cancer, which can often be successfully treated. Around 30 cancers are expected to be found over the two years and hundreds of people will have potentially cancerous polyps (growths) removed.

National Bowel Screening Programme Clinical Director Dr Susan Parry says the South Canterbury region has one of the highest bowel cancer rates in the country with 113 cancers found per 100,000 people, compared to a national average of 65.7.

‘Communities in South Canterbury will benefit greatly from this life-saving programme. As well as having high rates of bowel cancer, the region has a generally older population with around half its residents aged between 60 to 74 and therefore eligible for free bowel screening.’

Bowel cancer is often a symptomless disease. Dr Parry says, ‘that’s why screening is so important. The home testing kit is designed to pick up tiny traces of blood in a bowel motion and to catch cancers before they become advanced and more difficult to treat.’

Dr Parry today congratulated the team at South Canterbury DHB, for their months of preparation to launch bowel screening whilst meeting the challenge of COVID-19.

The National Bowel Screening Programme is now available in 12 DHBs with Canterbury DHB the next to launch. The programme is expected to be implemented nationwide by the end of 2021.

Since it began, just over three years ago, the NBSP has detected cancers in around 730 people, as well as removing hundreds of potentially cancerous growths.

More information about bowel cancer and the National Bowel Screening Programme can be found here
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus. Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 