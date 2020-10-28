Disabled People Fare Worse In Their Home, Economic, And Social Lives



Disabled people fare worse than non-disabled people across a range of outcomes relating to their homes and neighbourhoods, as well as their economic and social lives, Stats NZ said today.

A new report, Measuring inequality for disabled New Zealanders: 2018, brings together data from three Stats NZ surveys to explore differences between the lives of disabled and non-disabled people in 2018. It includes census data, which has been broken down by disability status for the first time.

This analysis was made possible by the inclusion of the Washington Group Short Set of questions on functioning in several Stats NZ surveys, including the 2018 Census.

Housing quality worse for disabled people

“A suitable, affordable, warm, and dry home is an essential contributor to people’s wellbeing,” wellbeing and housing statistics manager Dr Claire Bretherton said.

“But disabled people typically live in lower quality homes than non-disabled people.”

