News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

2 New Imported Cases Of COVID-19; No New Community Cases

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new community cases to report in New Zealand today.

The first imported case is a person who arrived from Paris (via Dubai / Kuala Lumpur) on 23 October. The second is a person who arrived from London (via Dubai / Kuala Lumpur) on 23 October.

Both cases were identified during routine testing around day 3 of their time in managed isolation and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Four cases have now recovered, meaning the total number of active cases is 66.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1,587.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 3,335 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,075,827. 

Auckland testing

Testing in Auckland is available today at seven community testing centres (CTCs) in addition to the usual testing in general practice and urgent care clinics.

Testing is available at Northcote Community Testing Centre, Northcare Accident and Medical, Whānau House in Henderson, Western Springs Community Testing Centre, Health New Lynn Community Testing Centre, Whānau Ora Community Clinic in Wiri, and the Otara Community Testing Centre.

Today is the last day testing will be available at Northcare Accident and Medical, this was set up as a surge CTC in response to the latest outbreak.

For information on where to get tested in Auckland, contact Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test 

Ken Rei

The cargo ship Ken Rei remains docked at the Port of Napier.

The crew are reported to be well and in ‘good spirits.’ They have all previously returned negative COVID-19 test results.

All crew members were tested again yesterday afternoon, these tests are being processed today.

No crew members have applied for shore leave in New Zealand. The ship will depart Napier on Thursday and head for Tauranga.

International mariners in managed isolation in Christchurch

There are no new cases to report today from the international mariners who are staying in managed isolation in Christchurch.

To date, twenty-nine international mariners have tested positive for COVID-19. Day 12 testing for all the other mariners who did not test positive during prior tests is underway.

A decision on how long the international mariners will remain in the facility will be confirmed after these test results are received and reviewed.

Genome sequencing has been completed from 11 high quality samples taken from the positive cases. The results are consistent with infections originating overseas.

Japan 

As we have previously reported, a New Zealand child had returned a weak positive COVID-19 test after their arrival in Japan last Friday 23 October.

We suspect this is a historical case or a false positive result.

We continue to work with our Japanese counterparts and will provide further details when they are available. 

NZ COVID Tracer App 

A total of 757,592 scans were recorded yesterday, which shows the increase in scans we saw over Labour weekend has continued.

It is encouraging that New Zealanders are responding to the call to get back into the habit of scanning codes with the app, but we still have a way to go to get back to the level of usage seen in early September.

Thank you to everyone scanning everywhere they go – keep up the good work and don’t be shy to encourage others to scan, too.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>



Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus. Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 