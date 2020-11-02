News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

4 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation; No New Community Cases

Monday, 2 November 2020, 12:41 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are four new cases of COVID-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today, and no new community cases.

Of the four cases we are reporting today:

· One case is an international mariner staying at the Sudima in Christchurch, detected at day 15 testing as a close contact of a day 6 case. The person is now in quarantine. 
· One case arrived on 19 October from Milan via Singapore and tested positive to routine testing at around day 12. The person is now in the Auckland quarantine facility. 
· One case arrived on 28 October from London via Singapore and tested positive to routine testing at around day 3. The person is now in the Auckland quarantine facility. 
· One case was detected in managed isolation in Auckland, after being given permission to join a family member recently arrived from overseas. The family member has previously been recorded in our positive case totals. Today’s case will be recorded as an import-related case.

Our total number of active cases is 81.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1607.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 3,046 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,104,113.


International mariners in managed isolation in Christchurch 
As outlined above, day 15 testing has been carried out on all group members who are not already confirmed cases. This has resulted in one additional positive case, who already being monitored as a known close contact.

We have now had a total of 31 positive cases connected to this group.

All those who meet our low risk indicators, which include those who have recovered or have returned consistently negative test results throughout their stay, will be eligible to leave managed isolation from tomorrow 3 November. We will only release individuals when these testing criteria have been met.

Some individuals in this group have now been tested as many as four times. We want to thank them for their commitment to New Zealand’s testing processes and for contributing to good health outcomes for them and their colleagues.


NZ COVID Tracer 
There are now 2,336,200 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

The app has recorded a total of 104,791,378 poster scans and users have created a total of 4,375,467 manual diary entries. 
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>



Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus. Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 