Managed Isolation Case In Community Confirmed

Monday, 2 November 2020, 8:02 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

The Ministry is confirming one new managed isolation related case in Christchurch in the community.

The case, reported to the Ministry on Monday afternoon, is a staff member working in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch where the international mariners are in managed isolation and quarantine.

Full details of the case, and the actions taken in response will be provided in the 1pm stand up on Tuesday.

The individual was tested as part of the routine testing for staff in the facility and returned a negative test on Thursday 29 October. On Saturday they developed symptoms and sought a further test on Sunday and a positive result was received today.

The person is now in isolation at home and reports taking care to isolate themselves as soon as they developed symptoms.

The first of the international mariners, due to complete their managed isolation on Tuesday morning, will have their managed isolation extended for at least 24 hours as an additional precautionary measure.

Those precautionary measures have included additional tests – up to four tests for some individuals - and an already lengthened stay in managed isolation.

