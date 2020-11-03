News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Medical Officer Of Health, Dr Nick Jones Awarded Public Service Medal

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay DHB’s Chief Executive, Keriana Brooking, said she was thrilled for Dr Nick Jones who was awarded a New Zealand Public Service Medal at Te Rā Ratonga Tūmatanui, Public Service Day Awards, held last night, (Monday, 2 November).

Mrs Brooking said Dr Jones reflected all of what the judges were looking for in awarding Public Service Medals: outstanding commitment, a model for other public service employees, significant benefit to the public service, exceptional and worthy of recognition.

Dr Jones has worked in public health in a career spanning nearly 30 years.

After completing his medical training in New Zealand, he worked at the Communicable Disease Centre and Public Health Commission in New Zealand, and was Director of Health Surveillance, Research Policy and Information for the Auckland Regional Public Health Service before moving overseas and working for the World Health Organisation the United States National Center for Environmental Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

He returned to New Zealand in 2009, when he joined Hawke’s Bay DHB as a Public Health Physician and Medical Officer of Health.

Mrs Brooking said Dr Jones had led the health response to the Havelock North campylobacter outbreak, co-chaired the Health Housing Coalition, advised on planned changes for the Heretaunga water catchments, provided leadership and expert advice related to environmental health issues, and more recently was pivotal to Hawke’ Bay’s COVID-19 response.

“What’s so special about this award is the nomination came from his colleagues, who value his expertise. Dr Jones takes his role extremely seriously and he is dedicated to working to keep our community safe.

“We are fortunate to have him in Hawke’s Bay, he has made an exceptional contribution to health in Hawke’s Bay. I am so pleased for him and that he has received this recognition,” she said.

The full citation is available here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug.

One week prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>


Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 