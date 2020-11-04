News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pop Up Covid-19 Testing On 04 November In Car Park At The Princess Margaret Hospital, Christchurch

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 5:59 am
Press Release: Canterbury and West Coast District Health Boards

A pop up Covid-19 testing centre will be on Wednesday 4 November, from 11.30am until 4.30pm in The Princess Margaret Hospital car park.

Anyone who is concerned about the recently reported positive cases in Christchurch and thinks they may have been a contact of a case is welcome to attend – no appointment necessary and testing is free for everyone.

Community based testing clinical leader, Dr Hannah Gordon says The Princess Margaret Hospital is an ideal site, close to Cashmere High School and the Countdown in Colombo Street.

“While we don’t believe there is any risk for Cashmere High students, we understand that many people may be concerned and will be keen to get tested,” she said.

“With regard to the Countdown in Colombo Street the risk to anyone who was in store between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday 1 November is considered extremely low, however we will be here for anyone who wants to pop in and get tested. At present you don’t need to have symptoms to qualify for free testing.

Entry to the pop-up facility will be signposted at The Princess Margaret Hospital, 95 Cashmere Road. Follow the instructions at the site.

Free Covid testing continues to be available at most general practices in Canterbury and at two Community Based Assessment Centres (CBACs):

At this stage the new temporary pop-up Covid testing centre will be open tomorrow only. If there’s a demand it may remain open longer.

It’s important to note that Canterbury remains at Alert Level 1 and both of the cases announced this week work in a Managed Isolation Facility.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

  • A new or worsening cough
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Fever
  • Temporary loss of smell
  • Difficulty breathing

If you or someone in your whanau have any of these symptoms, please call your own general practice team or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice - they will explain what to do.

It’s important to continue following the Ministry of Health’s advice:

§ Stay home if you’re sick

§ Practice good cough, sneeze and hand hygiene.

§ Download and use the COVID-19 Tracer app

For more information: call Healthline: 0800 358 5453 (a free, 24/7 service with interpreters available). You can also visit www.covid19.govt.nz.

