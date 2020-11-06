News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Managed Isolation Worker Case Confirmed

Friday, 6 November 2020, 9:51 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Quarantine Worker Case Confirmed

6 November

The Ministry is confirming one new case of COVID-19 in a worker in the Auckland quarantine facility. Because the person works at the facility and is not a returnee they are considered a community case.

The case was reported to the Ministry on Friday afternoon.

The individual has been tested regularly as part of the routine testing for staff in the facility, most recently being swabbed on 3 November and returning a negative test on 4 November.

The staff member developed symptoms on 5 November and was tested again that day. That test has returned a positive result.

Contacts of the worker are being traced, isolated and tested.

Two businesses in Auckland have been contacted by Auckland Regional Public Health Service and notified that the worker visited their premises during their infectious period.

Full details of these locations of interest and advice for people who may have had contact with the case are attached below and are also on the ARPHS website https://www.arphs.health.nz/news/auckland-restaurant-patrons-to-watch-for-symptoms-after-covid-19-exposure/

A push notification has been sent via NZ COVID Tracer to everyone who scanned in to these businesses around the relevant time.

Full details of the case, and the actions taken in response to the positive result, will be provided in the 1pm update on Saturday.

Managed isolation workers are regularly tested. As in other recent cases this worker quickly got tested as soon as they became aware of symptoms. The early identification of cases along with rapid contact tracing assists in stopping any spread of the virus.

Details about where to get tested for COVID-19 are available here: https://www.arphs.health.nz/public-health-topics/covid-19/where-to-get-tested/

An update on the planned departure of the international mariners will also be provided later this evening.

ARPHS: Auckland restaurant patrons to watch for symptoms after COVID-19 exposure

People who were at Auckland’s Mezze Bar and a Queen St bottle shop on November 5 are being asked to watch for symptoms after a person who works in the Auckland quarantine facility visited before being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The case, announced this evening, was infectious while in the restaurant on Thursday 5 November for a brunch. Anyone at the Mezze Bar between 11.00 am and 1.00 pm on this day is considered a casual contact. They should watch for symptoms and get tested if they feel unwell.

There are a number of urgent care, GP and community testing centres open over the weekend if anyone has symptoms or is concerned. Please check the Where to Get Tested page on the ARPHS website.

A spokesperson from Auckland Regional Public Health Service says the person dined alone, and no close contacts have been identified at the restaurant.

The case also went to a bottle shop Liquor.Com on Queen St on this day for 15 minutes around 1.30 pm. Any people who visited around this time between 1.00pm and 2.00pm are also casual contacts and should watch for symptoms.

The case’s close contacts at home and at work have been identified and are all self-isolating and are in the process of getting tested.

People who scanned the NZ COVID-19 Tracer app at the Mezze Bar or Liquor.Com during these times should receive a notification, confirming they were there around the same time as the case.

Patrons and staff should look out for symptoms of COVID-19 over the next 14 days. If they develop symptoms they should ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP and be tested.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense or smell, or fever.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 