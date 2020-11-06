Managed Isolation Worker Case Confirmed

6 November

The Ministry is confirming one new case of COVID-19 in a worker in the Auckland quarantine facility. Because the person works at the facility and is not a returnee they are considered a community case.

The case was reported to the Ministry on Friday afternoon.

The individual has been tested regularly as part of the routine testing for staff in the facility, most recently being swabbed on 3 November and returning a negative test on 4 November.

The staff member developed symptoms on 5 November and was tested again that day. That test has returned a positive result.

Contacts of the worker are being traced, isolated and tested.

Two businesses in Auckland have been contacted by Auckland Regional Public Health Service and notified that the worker visited their premises during their infectious period.

Full details of these locations of interest and advice for people who may have had contact with the case are attached below and are also on the ARPHS website https://www.arphs.health.nz/news/auckland-restaurant-patrons-to-watch-for-symptoms-after-covid-19-exposure/

A push notification has been sent via NZ COVID Tracer to everyone who scanned in to these businesses around the relevant time.

Full details of the case, and the actions taken in response to the positive result, will be provided in the 1pm update on Saturday.

Managed isolation workers are regularly tested. As in other recent cases this worker quickly got tested as soon as they became aware of symptoms. The early identification of cases along with rapid contact tracing assists in stopping any spread of the virus.

Details about where to get tested for COVID-19 are available here: https://www.arphs.health.nz/public-health-topics/covid-19/where-to-get-tested/

An update on the planned departure of the international mariners will also be provided later this evening.

ARPHS: Auckland restaurant patrons to watch for symptoms after COVID-19 exposure

People who were at Auckland’s Mezze Bar and a Queen St bottle shop on November 5 are being asked to watch for symptoms after a person who works in the Auckland quarantine facility visited before being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The case, announced this evening, was infectious while in the restaurant on Thursday 5 November for a brunch. Anyone at the Mezze Bar between 11.00 am and 1.00 pm on this day is considered a casual contact. They should watch for symptoms and get tested if they feel unwell.

There are a number of urgent care, GP and community testing centres open over the weekend if anyone has symptoms or is concerned. Please check the Where to Get Tested page on the ARPHS website.

A spokesperson from Auckland Regional Public Health Service says the person dined alone, and no close contacts have been identified at the restaurant.

The case also went to a bottle shop Liquor.Com on Queen St on this day for 15 minutes around 1.30 pm. Any people who visited around this time between 1.00pm and 2.00pm are also casual contacts and should watch for symptoms.

The case’s close contacts at home and at work have been identified and are all self-isolating and are in the process of getting tested.

People who scanned the NZ COVID-19 Tracer app at the Mezze Bar or Liquor.Com during these times should receive a notification, confirming they were there around the same time as the case.

Patrons and staff should look out for symptoms of COVID-19 over the next 14 days. If they develop symptoms they should ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP and be tested.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense or smell, or fever.

