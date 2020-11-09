'Thrive' Magazine Is Now On Sale

Thrive - New Zealand’s new wellness magazine helmed by veteran editor, journalist and simple living guru Wendyl Nissen - hits magazine stands around the country today.

A nurturing and inspirational monthly magazine, Thrive invites readers to immerse themselves in a world of wellness. At the very heart of the magazine is the philosophy of healthy and sustainable living, with an emphasis on caring for ourselves as well as others. Thrive is a magazine for people from all walks of life; from the smoothie slurper, to the mindfulness master, to the eco-warrior, Thrive is a call to arms for anyone wanting to reflect, take stock and get back to basics.

“A return to a simple life is something I have been passionate about for more than 20 years,” says Thrive Editor Wendyl Nissen who also graces the magazine’s inaugural cover.

“Thrive is a wellness magazine for anyone who believes that caring for ourselves and others, living healthily and sustainably and getting back to basics is a way of life they want to embrace. In a world which can be full of stress and confusion, Thrive will be a guide to a much less complicated and more fulfilling life.”

Thrive features authentic information on sustainability, mind and body health, garden-to-table living, eco beauty and fashion plus the latest wellness findings backed by quality science-based journalism. Thrive vows to deliver information that is trustworthy and uncomplicated, while celebrating our culture and the diverse people who live in New Zealand.

The first issue features psychiatrist Dr. Hinemoa Elder on aroha, her health crisis and wellness, and kiwi gardener Bridget Elworthy shares why she is obsessed with composting and how it can save the world. Other features in the debut issue of Thrive include a deep dive into honey to uncover the latest buzz; a guide to current petitions and protests; a look at how influencers were born in New Zealand, and whether we should trust them; tips and tricks for navigating the new normal that is working from home; a look at breathing and how we may have been doing it all wrong; and the lowdown on ‘surge capacity’ and why we are all still struggling in the wake of COVID-19.

Thrive’s raft of revered writers include former fashionista Megan Douglas who invites readers to create their own DIY face treatments; resident foodie Nici Wickes plating up mouth-watering greens; Get Going gardener Lynda Hallinan spilling the beans on seedlings; clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire with the key to a healthy mind; and celebrity chef Nadia Lim.

Thrive’s content pillars include:

Mind & Body Health: Knowledge and confidence to keep both mind and body in the best form it can be. Popular naturopath Angela Haldane offers great natural advice and Thrive’ s stories reflect current authentic thinking. No trends, just science.

s stories reflect current authentic thinking. No trends, just science. New Sustainable Ideas: Surprising and easy ways to continue living a life which rewards not only yourself but the planet.

Eco beauty & fashion: Thrive promises to find the best beauty products and fashion which are genuinely natural, green and sustainable. No greenwashing allowed!

Garden to Table: Refreshing and new ideas which enable you to grow nutrient dense food to feed yourself, family and friends with Lynda Hallinan. The healthiest, easiest and most straightforward recipes we can find with Nici Wickes.

Latest Green News: Up-to-date articles on new findings in the world of green thinking based on science not fads. Every article features quality journalism and has credible studies attached.

New Zealand Culture & Diversity: Creating joy by celebrating our art, writing, food and landscape.

Thrive transcends its glossy, magazine pages to encompass an online wellbeing portal to a happier, simpler, healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. More than just a print publication, Thrive’s website and social media channels also provide accessible, reliable and engaging information to help readers in their pursuit of a more meaningful life.

