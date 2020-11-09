News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Waikato DHB Lab Returns Negative COVID-19 Results

Monday, 9 November 2020, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Waikato DHB

Waikato DHB's public health team is in contact with Otorohanga College as the school had raised concerns over a possible COVID-19 contact.

An individual who was on the same flight as a positive case from Auckland to Wellington on November 5 had attended a meeting which was also attended by students from the college.

The individual is considered a casual contact with minimal risk of exposure. They have been tested and the result is pending.

As, based on current information, the students would be considered casual contacts of someone who was also a casual contact, the DHB's public health team has advised the school it may continue to operate as normal at this time.

Anyone who has concerns or develops symptoms is asked to contact Healthline (0800 358 5453) and/or seek a test.

© Scoop Media

Waikato District Health Board (DHB) employs over 6500 people and plans, funds and provides hospital and health services to more than 391,770 people in a region covering eight per cent of New Zealand.

