1 New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation today. There are no new community cases.

Today’s new case arrived from India via Singapore on 31 October. They were transferred from managed isolation at the Grand Mercure to the Auckland quarantine facility on 5 November after a family member tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 52 active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,631.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,960 tests for COVID-19, bringing our total number of tests completed to date to 1,142,938.

November quarantine cluster

While genome sequencing for Case A shows a direct link to two returnees at the Auckland quarantine facility, the nature of the contact between Case A and the returnees is still being investigated. In addition, a wide review of CCTV footage is being conducted to determine the exposure event for Case A’s infection.

The remaining close contact of Case A has returned a negative test result.

Of Case B’s 55 identified close contacts, 48 have returned a negative result, and the rest are pending.

NZ COVID Tracer

There are 2,347,700 registered users of the NZ COVID Tracer app.

Poster scans have reached 110,851,967 and there have been 4,579,834 manual diary entries created.

