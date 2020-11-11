PHARMAC Media Release On A New Funding Decision

From 1 December 2020 a new medicine will be funded by PHARMAC which will help some people with severe haemophilia A. Emicizumab (branded as Hemlibra and supplied by Roche) is a new cutting-edge preventative treatment for people with severe haemophilia A, that can be taken at home.

New scientific advancements like this will improve the quality of life and life expectancy of people with severe haemophilia A significantly.

“Emicizumab is expected to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes and as a result, hospital visits, which will have important impacts on the quality of life for people who use it,” explains deputy medical director Dr Pete Murray.

Emicizumab adds to the suite of haemophilia medicines that PHARMAC already funds, including two long acting treatments listed in 2019 for haemophilia A and B.

“Emicizumab is a high-cost medicine, and funded access is targeted at those who will most benefit from it. Without PHARMAC funding if a person chooses to privately pay for this medicine, it would cost them at least $600,000 a year.”[1]

“PHARMAC is committed to continuing our work to fund more medicines for more people, delivering the best possible health outcomes for New Zealanders from within our fixed budget,” concludes Dr Murray.

Background

There are approximately 10-15 people who we think will be eligible for funded treatment with emicizumab under the clinical access criteria.

Some people with haemophilia A have a greater tendency to spontaneously bleed and so they are considered to have severe haemophilia A. Some of these people can also develop resistance to standard haemophilia treatments. Their body develops protein, called inhibitors, that make routine treatments less effective. When inhibitors develop in people with haemophilia A, they cannot form blood clots effectively. In turn, bleeding can no longer be controlled and there is a risk of permanent damage from bleeding into the joints or death from severe internal bleeding.

[1] This is based on a 70kg person

