All Blacks Legend Dan Carter Challenges Kiwis To #Keeptheballgoing For Mental Health This Movember

This week, Dan Carter issued a unique challenge to his social media followers – urging his followers to #KEEPTHEBALLGOING for men’s mental health and suicide prevention, this November.

In partnership with leading global men’s health charity, Movember, the rugby icon is rallying sports stars and fans alike to share a video of themselves receiving and passing a ball, in their most creative way, to social media, with the hashtag #KEEPTHEBALLGOING.

Carter says his goal is to help create awareness of mental health issues and help Movember reach as many men as possible in New Zealand and around the world. “I love New Zealand and all the support I received as an All Black. Our suicide statistics need to change, and I really want to help increase the awareness of such a significant issue, especially this year which has been challenging for so many,” says Carter.

Movember New Zealand country manager, Rob Dunne, says, “We’re thrilled to be working with Dan on #KEEPTHEBALLGOING , which is not only a fun and engaging way to show support for Movember, but the challenge also helps drive awareness of such a significant issue in NZ and around the world.

“Research conducted by Movember earlier this year showed how the pandemic impacted men’s mental health, with one in three men reporting increased feelings of loneliness. It is concerning and it is still far from over. Job losses, relationship stresses and social isolation are taking a toll. Spaces, where men go to socially connect, have been severely reduced – and those who rely on organised sport to catch up with mates have been particularly hard hit.

“Every donation, no matter how small adds up. Taking part in #KEEPTHEBALLGOING and tagging your mates is also a great way to stay connected,” says Dunne.

In New Zealand we continue to lose, on average, one kiwi male per day to suicide and tragically one every minute globally. Three out of every four suicides are male, showcasing that men’s health is in crisis and requires more support from all levels of society.

Now in its 17th year, Movember’s annual Mo-growing campaign encourages ‘Mo Bros’ and ‘Mo Sisters’ across more than 20 countries, to rally in support of Movember’s cause areas; men’s mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Earlier this year, the charity launched Movember Conversations, an online ‘conversation simulation’ tool, to support people who want to learn to be a better listener and ask better questions, in order to better support their mates through the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond. Visit movember.com for more information, or to sign up or donate.

Crisis support can be found :



1737 Need To Talk (1737)

The Suicide Crisis Helpline (0508 828 865), or Lifeline (0800 543 354)

