News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Majority Of Kiwi Men Feel Social Pressure To Not Show Weakness

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Movember

New research, conducted by men’s health charity Movember, has found that 70 percent of Kiwi men believe that society expects them to be “emotionally strong” and not show weakness, while 40 percent avoid talking about their problems because they don’t want to appear weak.

The research comes after a ground-breaking series called Man Enough, funded by Movember, investigated the state of male mental health in New Zealand and its link to the nation’s view on masculinity. Movember believes it is high time New Zealanders rewrite the definition of the Kiwi bloke and put to bed damaging, outdated personas of what it means to be a man in this country.

Rob Dunne, Country Manager of Movember, says, “Man Enough, and the research we conducted, has found that men still aren’t talking about significant issues they face, due to the age-old stigma of it being seen as a sign of weakness. We are still losing one kiwi man a day to suicide, which is tragic. As a nation we need to continue to prioritise mental health, give men the confidence to talk about the challenges they face, and also encourage them to be there to listen to their mates when they are struggling as well.

The study also found that 71 percent of men think they are “man enough” to work through challenges on their own, and over half (54 percent) don’t like to talk about and share their feelings.

Jacqui Maguire, mental health advocate for Movember, says, “In elements of Kiwi culture, you can still uncover an outdated and unhelpful concept of masculinity. The historic ‘Southern man’ image suggested that New Zealand men should be tough, independent and without vulnerability. This stereotype has been interpreted by some sectors of society, particularly in rural NZ, as a guidebook for being male”.

Jacqui believes that more change is needed at all levels of society, “We need to teach our men from childhood how to form intimate friendships and relationships; where those suffering feel able to share and those supporting know how to listen and respond effectively”.

In the wake of national interest in the Man Enough series, Movember has released a behaviour change campaign of the same name, fronted by ex-professional rugby player, Slade McFarland, that challenges men to question their hard-man mentality and embrace their softer side.

“Slade is a brilliant man to lead this challenge – he’s the epitome of the tough, kiwi male stereotype as a former professional rugby player and construction worker. But he’s also been a youth worker, workplace drug tester and a Health and Safety Officer,” says Rob.

Slade’s current role is a Suicide Prevention Educator with MATES, an organisation established to advance mental health support and understanding in the construction industry.

"One of Movember’s focuses is on investing in programmes that give men the tools to help themselves and their communities. Funding Man Enough, a landmark, Kiwi-made show, and its follow-up campaign, is a high impact initiative that will connect with New Zealanders at an individual, community and cultural level.

“It is our hope that Man Enough encourages men from all walks of life take a more positive and healthy view of what it means to be a kiwi male. We’re losing too many great men and boys to suicide and it’s critical we make significant changes to our culture, social structures, and health systems to improve the mental wellbeing of our men.”

The campaign runs this month and will lead in to Movember’s annual awareness and fundraising month.

“I’m looking forward to seeing more men grow a Mo for the cause this year and show support for their Mo Bros, following their experience with Man Enough,” says Rob.

During Movember, Kiwis are encouraged to sign up at movember.com and register to either GROW a moustache, MOVE for their health and for others or HOST an event, or in some cases a combination of all.

Man Enough is available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Movember on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 