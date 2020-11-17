News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

University Of Auckland Research Shows Hungerball Meets Fitness And Engagement Requirements

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Hungerball

It seems obvious that when we have fun while getting active – we are more likely to get involved in that exercise and hang in there for longer.

The exercise scientists need more than intuition though and recent research with Hungerball shows children, teenagers and adults all benefit from the game.

Dr Stacey Reading from the department of exercise sciences at The University of Auckland says when children and adolescents play physical games with less rules and constraints, they tend to exercise with greater intensity and for longer.

Hungerball captures the freeform elements of street soccer, within a six-goal inflatable arena and the co-creator, Andu Iordache commissioned the university to test the physical benefits.

Iordache launched Hungerball in New Zealand in 2015 and the game is popular with schools, holiday programmes and football clubs, with arenas used in Australia, England, Canada, Venezuela and US.

The recent research investigated the exertion, accelerometery, perceived effort and enjoyment factor of Hungerball for children, adolescents and adults.

There are multiple ways Hungerball is played and players tend to rotate in and out of the arena reasonably quickly, with short rest periods and playtimes of higher physical intensity.

The children and adolescents underestimated how much effort they used, whereas the adults were more accurate their perceived versus actual effort.

Interestingly, all groups felt ‘good’ to ‘very good’ throughout the 60-minute Hungerball session, giving the game a healthy tick for achieving fun when engaged in robust exercise.

Importantly, participants had variable levels of soccer experience and this did not alter their level of enjoyment.

Reading explains that when we don’t have proficiency in something, whether we are a child or an adult, it can block participation.

With Hungerball the game is less structured and participants who rated themselves as inexperienced with soccer had just as much fun and were as active as regular soccer players.

The participants’ heart rates were monitored and the data showed players had “a cardiovascular response of sufficient intensity and duration to promote aerobic conditioning across all age groups.”

Accelerometery measures three-dimensional movements and it was used to identify how Hungerball contributes to physical literacy.

Reading says a child’s physical literacy influences their lifetime engagement in activity, for example balancing, climbing, reacting and responding to directional changes all develop physical literacy.

The research identified Hungerball “requires players to make rapid accelerations and decelerations multiple movement planes” and “provides challenging neuromotor training stimuli.”

Iordache says the University of Auckland study provides the scientific evidence for what he anecdotally knew and reinforces the psychology behind the development of Hungerball.

He wanted to create a game that was inclusive, fun, promoted physical skills and improved people’s fitness and well-being.

Reading says a traditional model for exercise was an acronym, FITT – frequency, intensity, time and type, but to address society’s decreased physical activity he recommends a new model, FED – frequency, engagement, duration.

There is still a place for formal sports and freeform games like Hungerball add to the engaging workouts that improve people’s total well-being.

For the full research report or more information go to hungerball.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hungerball on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 