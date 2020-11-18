News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Practising Garden Safety The Key To Avoiding Legionnaires’ Disease

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Springtime is an ideal time to get out in the garden…it’s also a time to protect yourself from legionella disease.

Legionella lives in moist, organic matter such as soil and can cause a range of symptoms, including severe pneumonia (Legionnaires’ Disease) and it can be deadly.

People can catch the disease by inhaling airborne droplets or particles containing the bacteria.

The Ministry’s deputy Director of Public Health Dr Harriette Carr says gardeners are at a high risk of catching the disease and need to take precautions this planting season.

“As the weather warms up and the days get longer, more and more people are turning their attention to gardening, filling their patch with compost, veggie mix, garden mix or top soil.

“It’s particularly timely for people getting in the garden to be mindful that people can catch legionnaires’ disease from inhaling soil or compost dust. Legionnaires’ disease isn’t passed from person to person.”

“Legionella is a notifiable disease in New Zealand. The most common symptoms include a cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches,” says Dr Carr.

“There are a few things gardeners and others can do to minimise the risk of catching legionnaires' disease. Simple precautions such as wearing a close-fitting facemask that covers your nose and mouth, wearing gloves and dampening down the material with water to lessen the aerosol risk can help. Also, if you’re opening a bag of compost or soil, open it away from your face or upwind - that's especially important for Wellington gardeners.

“It’s the perfect time to get out in the garden – we all practice sun safety, now’s the time to practice soil safety."

Information on legionellosis is available on the Ministry of Health website here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 