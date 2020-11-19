News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Research For Life Recognises Contribution Of Professor John Nacey & Peter Barker To Medical Research

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 9:24 am
Press Release: Research for Life

Research for Life (RFL) has awarded Honorary Life Membership to Professor John Nacey CNZM and Peter Barker in recognition for their service to the organisation and medical research. Honorary Life Membership was conferred on both at the Foundation’s 60th Annual General Meeting held in Wellington earlier this week.

Professor John Nacey joined the RFL Board in 1999 when it was known as the Wellington Medical Research Foundation and was Board Chair for eight years until November 2018. He continued as a Board member until stepping down at the AGM this year. Professor Nacey was Dean and Head of Campus at the University of Otago’s Wellington School of Medicine from 1998 until 2008 and is currently Professor of Urology at the Wellington School of Medicine.

With a strong interest in prostate disease, Professor Nacey is an internationally recognised medical researcher and has published extensively on the subject. He was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours earlier this year for services to health and education.

Peter Barker has served the RFL Board since 2006 with a particular focus on governance issues. More recently he has been Chair of the Board’s Finance and Investment Committee. He also chose to step down from the Board at this year’s AGM.

Peter Barker is a commercial barrister and Deputy Registrar of Companies determining whether candidates referred to him should be prohibited from being directors. Peter was previously a partner at Bell Gully advising in a range of commercial matters including insolvency, banking law and directors’ duties.

RFL’s Chairman Dr Lance Lawler said, “Both Peter and John have had a long and productive association with Research For Life. Awarding them Honorary Life Membership acknowledges the tremendous contribution they have made to our organisation. That contribution has enabled many young researchers to undertake innovative medical and biomedical research.

“The Board has begun a process to recruit up to two new Board members willing to make a medium to long term commitment to the organisation’s objectives to replace Professor Nacey and Peter Barker,” Lance Lawler said.

Established in 1960, RFL funds innovative quality research undertaken by researchers in the early stages of their careers. This year, RFL awarded up to $126,082 for research and $4,593 for travel to international medical research conferences and labs across two funding rounds. The closing date for RFL’s next round of grant applications is 5.00 pm Thursday, 18 March 2021.

