News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

2 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Monday, 23 November 2020, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are two new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today, both detected in recent returnees in managed isolation. There are no new community cases.

Both cases arrived on 19 November and tested positive around day 3 of their stay in managed isolation. The first person arrived from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates and the country of origin of the second case is currently being determined. Both people have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

There are 52 active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,674.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 3,274 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,234,175.

November quarantine cluster

The Ministry of Health initially reported Case F was a border worker. This is incorrect – Case F is a close contact of Case B.

As we reported on Saturday, Case F has been in isolation since 7 November, and their close contacts have all returned a negative result, so we believe the virus to be contained.

Whole genome sequencing for Case F shows a link to Case B.

Alert Level 1

Anyone who becomes unwell with cold or flu symptoms anywhere in the country should seek a COVID-19 test quickly, and stay at home.

This may not always be convenient, especially if you have made plans that you then have to cancel – but it is incredibly important.

If you are unwell, sacrifice your plans and protect your family, friends and colleagues by staying at home and getting a COVID-19 test.

It is the best way to ensure the freedoms we enjoy under Alert Level 1 can continue into the much-anticipated summer break.

We must all remain vigilant to the threat posed by the virus and remember how quickly it can spread.

Testing is free and locations to get a test can be found via the Ministry of Health website.

NZ COVID Tracer app

All New Zealanders keeping track of where they have been and who they have seen means we can get ahead of the virus and stop its transmission when it appears.

The Ministry of Health is releasing an update tonight to the NZ COVID Tracer app to make it easier to use.

Existing app users will no longer be prompted every now and then to log back into the app with their password, and new users will no longer need to provide their email address.

The Ministry has also made the app more stable and accessible and has fixed the issue that was affecting some people with Oppo, OnePlus, Xiami and Redmi devices.

The app will update automatically for most users over the next few days, or you can manually update the app through the App/Play store.

Information on how to manually update the app can also be found on the Ministry’s website here: www.health.govt.nz/nz-covid-tracer-qaas

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,378,700 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 123,706,942 and users have created 5,058,420 manual diary entries.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 