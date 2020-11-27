News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Auckland DHB Opens New Zealand’s First Integrated Stroke And Rehabilitation Unit

Friday, 27 November 2020, 6:02 am
Press Release: Auckland District Health Board

Today Auckland DHB launched Taiao Ora, or Ward 51, at Auckland City Hospital, the first integrated stroke and rehabilitation unit in the country.

The project was initiated in 2019, when former Health Minister David Clark announced the investment of $30 million for the unit.

Taiao Ora, which was built in what was previously an administration suite on Level 5 of Auckland City Hospital, adds a much-needed 41 new beds to the hospital. It enables stroke patients to have all their care delivered in a single, specially designed facility, from hyper-acute (including clot retrieval) and acute care to rehabilitation.

The ward will also accommodate acute neurology patients and people under 65 years of age who require intensive rehabilitation and will benefit from the rehabilitation environment and specialist expertise of the clinical team.

Auckland DHB Neurologist Professor Alan Barber says: “We’re delighted to be opening Taiao Ora which will care for people from Auckland and around New Zealand.

“We know from research that stroke patients treated in an integrated unit have much better outcomes. Recovering from a stroke can be a daunting experience for patients and their whānau, but the journey will be that much easier in our world-class unit, which is one of a kind in New Zealand.”

Anna McRae, Allied Health Director for Adult Community and Long-Term Conditions at Auckland DHB, says: “Stroke is the third largest killer in New Zealand. Every year in our country around 9,000 people have a stroke and about 2,500 people die of a stroke. Stroke is also a leading cause of long-term disability. It’s vital for us as clinicians to optimise rehabilitation opportunities for our stroke patients to give them the best chance of recovery.

“We’ve created Taiao Ora, meaning a wellness environment, as a safe, healing space to support patients on their rehabilitation journey to improved health and wellbeing; as well as a number of shared spaces to encourage whānau involvement. We’ve brought in natural elements – including harakeke, kawakawa, tui, pōhatu and awa through the use of large murals, colours, textures, lighting and flooring.”

Barry Snow, Director of Adult Medical for Auckland DHB, says: “I’m proud of our team who have led and contributed to Taiao Ora, which puts patients and whānau at the centre and enables our patients to have the very best recovery journey. Every part of the design has been clinically led with input from patients and whānau and draws on international best practice.”

Taiao Ora is the first project in Building for the Future, Auckland DHB’s programme of work to create sufficient hospital capacity to continue to provide safe, high quality care for Auckland’s rapidly growing and aging population.

The Auckland Health Foundation, which fundraises for Auckland DHB’s adult health services, has contributed more than $188,000 to Taiao Ora for additional state-of-the-art equipment to accelerate patient recovery, and help create spaces to improve the physical and mental health of patients.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 