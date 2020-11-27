Bowel Disease Patients To March On Pharmac And Parliament To Present 30,000+ Signature Petition

On 2 December 2020, Crohn’s and Colitis NZ will lead a march of patients, supporters and medical specialists on Pharmac and Parliament to present a petition pleading for access to ustekinumab, an urgently-needed medication for New Zealanders suffering with severe Crohn’s and Colitis, for whom all other treatments have failed. The march is the culmination of an intense three-month nationwide campaign to highlight the desperate need for this treatment.

Pharmac CEO Sarah Fitt and Chair Hon Steve Maharey will address the petitioners outside their headquarters, and join a three-minute silence to mark the lives of those who have suffered needlessly by not having access to medications readily available in other countries. Act Party Leader, David Seymour, who initiated the cross-party calls for a Government review of Pharmac in the lead-up to the election, will receive the petition at Parliament.

Schedule

10.45am: Petitioners gather at Civic Square, Wellington for speeches by campaign leaders

11.30am: March leaves Civic Square

11.35am: Stop at Pharmac’s headquarters at 40 Mercer Street for 3 minute silence and address by Pharmac chiefs

12.15pm: Stop at at the Cenotaph on the corner of Lambton Quay and Bowen St; patients and doctors available for media interviews

1.00pm: Petition presented at Parliament

Speakers

Richard Stein, MD, FRACP, FACG, AGAF, Chair, Crohn’s & Colitis NZ

Professor Richard Gearry MB ChB, PhD, FRACP, Professor of Medicine, University of Otago

MB ChB, PhD, FRACP, Professor of Medicine, University of Otago Belinda Brown, patient & Operations Manager, Crohn’s & Colitis NZ

Operations Manager, Crohn’s & Colitis NZ Marian O’Connor RGN, MSc, Co-Chair NZ Inflammatory Bowel Disease Nurses Group

Hon Steve Maharey & Sarah Fitt (Pharmac CEO & Chair) at Pharmac’s headquarters on Mercer Street

David Seymour, Act Leader – outside Parliament

Brooke Van Velden, Act Deputy Leader and Health Spokesperson

Patients and their supporters

