News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Friday, 27 November 2020, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Koru Lifescience

Morbidity and premature death from cancer results in healthcare spending and lost productivity. The economic burden of cancer is substantial in all countries and this can be reduced by prevention, early detection and innovating more cost-effective and effective cancer treatments. In US 2017 estimated cancer healthcare cost was approximately US$161.2 billion similarly in EU, the estimated cancer healthcare was Euro 57.3 billion

Lung cancer is the most common malignancy and the leading cause of cancer death globally. Lung cancer incidence and mortality are highest among socioeconomically deprived individuals. There were 2 million new cases in 2018 and lung cancer is the most common cancer occurring in men and third most commonly occurring cancer in women.

The leading preventable cause of cancer worldwide is the use of tobacco. It is estimated that 1.3 billion people use tobacco products worldwide and most of them smoke cigarettes. Several other uses of tobacco products include pipes, cigars, snuff, chewing tobacco.

Other established causes of lung cancer are environmental exposures to environmental carcinogens such as asbestos, crystalline silica, radon, heavy metals, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons

A history of previous lung disease such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, bronchitis, and emphysema are associated with an increased risk of lung cancer.

According to the world cancer research fund report on diet nutrition, physical activity and lung cancer published in 2017 and revised in 2018:

Findings on lung cancer

There is strong evidence that:

  • Drinking water containing arsenic INCREASES the risk of lung cancer
  • In current and former smokers, taking high-dose beta-carotene supplements INCREASES the risk of lung cancer

There is some evidence that

  • Consuming red meat, processed meat and alcoholic drinks might increase the risk of lung cancer
  • In current smokers and former smokers, consuming vegetables and fruit might decrease the risk of lung cancer
  • Consuming foods containing retinol, beta-carotene or carotenoids might decrease the risk of lung cancer
  • In current smokers, consuming foods containing vitamin C might decrease the risk of lung cancer
  • In people who have never smoked, consuming foods containing isoflavones (constituent of plants with oestrogen-like properties) might decrease the risk of lung cancer
  • Being physically active might decrease the risk of lung cancer

Cancer prevention recommendations

  • Be a healthy weight
  • Be physically active
  • Eat a rich diet in wholegrains, vegetables, fruits, and beans
  • Limit consumptions of processed foods high in fat, starches, and sugars
  • Limit consumption of red and processed meat
  • Limit consumptions of sugary drinks
  • Limit consumption of alcohol
  • Not smoking and avoiding exposure to tobacco and excess sun are also important in reducing cancer risk

About Koru Lifescience

Koru Life science, drug discovery, and advanced formulation research laboratory in Auckland, New Zealand. Koru's drug research program is about rational drug discovery, focusing on practical and less toxic therapeutics compounds using polypharmacology as an approach; Koru is actively working on several targets. This approach has a significant impact on saving the cost of development, offers therapy for unmet medical needs, and lowers overall healthcare costs.

Writer: Joti Jain

Chairman Koru Lifescience

www.korulifescience.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Koru Lifescience on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 