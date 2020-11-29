1 New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new community cases.

Today’s new case is a person who arrived from Jordan via Dubai on 26 November – they are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Two previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, bringing our total number of active cases to 69.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1,696.

Pakistan Cricket Squad

One case being added to New Zealand’s total case numbers today is the member of the Pakistan Cricket squad reported by the Ministry yesterday. In total, six members of the squad have tested positive at day 1 testing, and one member of the squad has tested positive at day 3 testing.

Following serology (blood) testing, two of the original six positive cases are now considered to be historic cases and are therefore not infectious.

All 53 members of the squad in managed isolation in Christchurch have also had serology tests, in addition to the routine PCR testing for the virus. As a result a further 11 people (in addition to the two mentioned above) returned positive serology indicating previous ‘historic’ infections.

NZ COVID Tracer

The NZ COVID Tracer app now has 2,387,000 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 129,010,201 and users have created 5,229,595 manual diary entries.

All New Zealanders should continue to keep a detailed record of their movements in case it is required for contact tracing purposes.

Doing so through the app is private to the user, and will give our system the best chance of getting a head start should cases of COVID-19 emerge and need to be isolated and traced.

Stopping the spread of the virus quickly is how we can continue to enjoy our Alert Level 1 freedoms, so please scan in whenever you see a QR code.

© Scoop Media

