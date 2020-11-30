News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

4 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Monday, 30 November 2020, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are four new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new community cases.

Of the cases in managed isolation:

- One person arrived from Ethiopia via Dubai and Kuala Lumpur on 14 November. The person tested positive at day 11 on Friday, and this case is being included in our totals today following a database reconciliation. The case details page on the Ministry website will be updated to reflect that this case has been reported today.

- Two people arrived from the United States of America on 23 November. They tested at day 5 as a person in their bubble had previously tested positive.

- One person arrived from the United States of America on 26 November. The person tested positive at routine day 3 testing.

One previously reported case has now recovered, bringing our total number of active cases to 72.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1,700.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 2,939 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,275,525.

Pakistan Cricket Squad

As reported yesterday, six members of the team tested positive at day 1 testing – two of these have subsequently been determined to be historical infections, so are not infectious.

One member of the team tested positive at day 3 testing. The remaining 46 members of the squad in managed isolation in Christchurch returned negative results at day 3.

The squad’s day 6 tests will be conducted today. Following the results of these tests, the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health will conduct an assessment of whether the team members who have not returned positive tests can have an exemption from managed isolation to train. For this to occur, the medical officer of health must be satisfied that training is unlikely to transmit COVID-19.

NZ COVID Tracer

The NZ COVID Tracer app now has 2,388,200 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 129,743,416, and users have created 5,253,809 manual diary entries.

As we head into Christmas and the summer holiday period, please continue to keep track of where you have been and who you have seen. This is important as you might not be able to remember all the places you visit so get into the habit of signing in every time you enter a new place. The easiest way to keep a private record is by scanning the QR codes with the app.

Remember, it’s important you keep a record in case this is required for contact tracing purposes – if a case of COVID-19 was to emerge, being able to quickly trace anyone who has been in contact with that person will be critical to helping us stamp it out.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 