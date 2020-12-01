News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Breast Cancer Patients In MidCentral DHB Get The FastForward Treatment

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 8:39 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

MidCentral DHB has introduced a new cancer treatment protocol that reduces the treatment time for women with early stage breast cancer by two thirds.

The first Regional Cancer Treatment Service (RCTS) patients were treated under the FastForward protocol in October this year, following weeks of planning by a team comprised of oncologists, radiation therapists, medical physicists, nurses and administrative staff.

FastForward is a treatment protocol for low risk, early stage breast cancer patients that was devised in the United Kingdom, with five year follow-up data published earlier this year. It is now being used by cancer treatment centres around the world, and has recently been introduced in New Zealand.

RCTS Radiation Oncologist Dr Kim Lohlun, a member of the FastForward team, said the protocol’s main benefit was the significant reduction in treatment time for patients.

“A typical course of radiation treatment for women with early stage breast cancer will see them receive 15 doses of radiation over a span of three weeks,” Dr Lohlun said. “The FastForward protocol cuts the treatment timeframe down by two thirds by providing patients with five doses over a one-week period.”

This reduction means less disruption for patients by reducing travel time, and time away from whānau, friends and work. The decreased schedule also means a higher volume of patients can be treated in a shorter timeframe.

Clinical Executive for Cancer Screening, Treatment and Support and Radiation Oncologist Dr Claire Hardie said FastForward was positive for all patients but was particularly beneficial for people living outside the MidCentral region.

“We understand that being away from family, support people and work for three weeks at a time can be hugely disruptive. Unfortunately, this sometimes leads to people either turning down treatment or opting for more invasive procedures, such as mastectomy.”

Dr Hardie said it was to the credit of the committed FastForward team that this treatment was now available in such a timely fashion.

FastForward is being offered to any patient who meets the criteria. Patients who are interested are given a full rundown of the programme and can ask questions at any time.

Dr Lohlun said: “Uptake was very quick and we found patients were very happy to have the shortened treatment schedule.”

In addition to the considerable analysis and research done prior to FastForward’s introduction, Dr Lohlun said, as a precaution, extra imaging was done on the first 10 patients treated with this protocol to ensure the treatment was appropriate and safe. Those cases have been audited, with a pleasing outcome.

“The audit found that the radiation plans were all consistent and met the high quality of the current treatment standard, maintaining safe doses to nearby normal tissues.. It provided us with additional confidence that this is a safe treatment protocol that provides considerable benefits to patients.”

The RCTS, based at Palmerston North Hospital, provides cancer treatment services to people living in the MidCentral, Taranaki, Whanganui, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa regions.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 