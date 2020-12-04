News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Strategy Illustrates DHBs’ Commitment To Pacific Health

Friday, 4 December 2020, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

The launch of a new strategic plan has paved the way to improve health outcomes and achieve health equity for Pacific peoples across the Greater Wellington region.

Launched by Minster for Pacific Peoples and Associate Minister of Health Hon Aupito William Sio, the ‘Pacific Health and Wellbeing Strategic Plan for the Greater Wellington Region 2020-2025’ will guide local DHBs’ – Wairarapa, Hutt Valley, and Capital & Coast – work with Pacific communities.

“This strategy plan illustrates the three DHBs’ strong commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of Pacific peoples,” said 3DHB Director of Pacific People’s Health Tofa Suafole Gush.

“It was developed in partnership with Pacific community providers, the 3DHB Sub Regional Pacific Health Strategic Group – covering Wairarapa, Hutt Valley, and Capital & Coast – and involved staff from across the DHBs alongside service providers including Te Awakairangi Health Network, Compass Health, Regional Public Health, Pacific Providers, and other mainstream providers.”

‘Pacific Health and Wellbeing Strategic Plan for the Greater Wellington Region 2020-2025’ is based around six priorities – ‘Pacific child health and wellbeing’, ‘Pacific young people’, ‘Pacific adults and ageing well’, ‘Pacific health workforce & Pacific providers/non-governmental organisations’, ‘social determinants of health’, and ‘a culturally responsive and integrated health system’.

“Due to COVID-19, this past year has been challenging for us all – however it has also emphasised the tremendous strength and unity of our Pacific communities working to support one another.

“Wairarapa, Hutt Valley, and Capital & Coast DHBs will ensure the priorities set out in our plan are embedded in our daily work as part of our ongoing commitment to taking a whole-of-system approach to achieve better health outcomes for Pacific peoples in our communities.”

‘Pacific Health and Wellbeing Strategic Plan for the Greater Wellington Region 2020-2025’ is available from the Wairarapa DHB, Hutt Valley DHB, and Capital & Coast DHB websites.

