No New Cases Of COVID-19

Friday, 4 December 2020, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today.

Nine previously reported cases have now recovered, so our total number of active cases is 61.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,713.

Yesterday laboratories processed 6,846 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,298,455.


Pakistan men’s cricket team 
Laboratories are processing the team’s day 9 swabs, which were taken yesterday. Full results are pending.


Contact Tracing 
The effectiveness of New Zealand’s contact tracing activities is measured and reported against performance metrics known as “COVID-19 Disease Indicators” that include contact tracing indicators. 

As part of our regular reviews of our reporting and metrics, a technical issue with the time stamp data fields, affecting reports for the period between 11 August and 10 September, has now been rectified. 

Corrected data is now available on the Ministry’s website.


NZ COVID Tracer 
NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,392,500 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 132,574,936 and users have created 5,347,988 manual diary entries.

