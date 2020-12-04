Pakistan Men's Cricket Team

Following careful consideration, the Director-General of Health has today confirmed that he will not be granting the exemption which would allow the Pakistan men’s cricket team to leave their hotel to train in groups while completing their time in managed isolation in Christchurch.

“I have very carefully considered this situation. At this time, I continue to have ongoing concerns about the risk of cross-infection within the squad,” said Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

“There have been a number of active cases identified among the team. Public health considerations will continue to be foremost in our response to COVID-19, whether this involves individuals or teams.

“We appreciate the challenges that this decision will have for the touring team.”



© Scoop Media

