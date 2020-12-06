No New Cases Of COVID-19

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered, so our total number of active cases is 56.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,722.

Yesterday laboratories processed 5,530 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,309,992.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,394,300 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 133,782,991 and users have created 5,389,423 manual diary entries.

