No New Cases Of COVID-19
Sunday, 6 December 2020, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health
There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New
Zealand today.
Three previously reported cases have
now recovered, so our total number of active cases is
56.
Our total number of confirmed cases remains at
1,722.
Yesterday laboratories processed 5,530 tests
for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed
to date to 1,309,992.
NZ COVID
Tracer
NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,394,300
registered users.
Poster scans have reached
133,782,991 and users have created 5,389,423 manual diary
entries.
© Scoop Media
