Counties Manukau District Health Board CMDHB Redirects Funding

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Recovery Innovations - RI International located @ Westfield Manukau have Served our Community for the past 11 years. Consequently, RI Manukau will now be closing their doors on 18 Dec 2020.

Community Members past & present that access RI programs feel that Our Voice Isnt Being Heard or Acknowledged by the CMDHB.

Over the past 11 years, more than 12000 Community Individuals 55 - 60% Maori, 15 - 20% Pasifika, 20 - 30% Other Ethnicities have accessed the Unique Community Sevices that RI offer.

Staff @ RI have Lived Experience with Mental Health and/or Addiction, and are exceptionally unique in how they connect with guests that access the services.

RI is a Safe Haven its a Warm, Welcoming, Accepting & a Healing Environment.

From our perspective as past & present guests & staff of RI Manukau aspects of the Health & Equity Funding Process undertaken by CMDHB has been Unfair, Closed and feels like a Social Injustice.

RI International Manukau is an American Organisation facilitated by a multi-cutural team of Kiwis who deliver Unique Recovery & Peer Support programs to our Culturally Diverse Community in Sth Auckland.

CMDHB are moving in a new direction in terms of funding NGOs in the Mental Health & Addictions sector. RI Manukau does not fit with the new direction.

To date CMDHB have not Publicly Acknowledged the Contribution that RI has made in our Community as one of the Pioneers and Lead Innovators in the Peer Support & Recovery Scene since 2009. RI has supported thousands of people in Sth Auckland find Recovery and Employment.

CMDHB Failed to Connect @ the Grassroots with past & present Community Members that have accessed this Unique Community Service over the years. Thats Closed & Unfair.

Consequently we have initiated a Petition in an effort to persuade the CMDHB to Re-Continue funding. https://www.facebook.com/ManukauCity2020/

CMDHB have replied to our Petition by stating Unequivocally that they will not be Extending Funding. Thats Closed and Unfair!

We Just Want Our Voice and Social Injustice Concerns to be Heard and Acknowledged by the CMDHB.

We would like the CMDHB to sit with us and acknowledge that their Health & Equity Funding process has been Closed, Unfair for us as Community Members Living with Mental Health and/or Addiction Challenges and that the process undertaken by the CMDHB feels like a Social Injustice.

We would also like the CMDHB to be Open and Honest about Why/How RI does not fit with their new direction.

We have sent emails to MPs, however, they either haven't replied or have referred us back to the CMDHB.

Finally, we would like to Raise Awareness about Peer Support & the Recovery Scene in Sth Auckland.

Nga mihi, naTe Mauri Ahikaaroa.

Rihari Huriwai

Jodie Lambert

Patariki MacManus

Sonia Forte

Sri Venigandla

Kalash Arya

Sushila Moses

https://www.facebook.com/ManukauCity2020/

