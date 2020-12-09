News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Pop Up Site In Pahiatua

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 4:12 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

People in the Southern Tararua District are encouraged to keep their community COVID-19-free by getting a free swab on Friday.

A COVID-19 testing team, comprised of MidCentral DHB and THINK Hauora staff, will set up a pop-up site at the Bush Multisport Park in Pahiatua between 10am and 3.30pm on Friday, 11 December.

Site manager Steve Jenkins said anyone in the area was welcome to come along for a swab. “It’s a quick, free and easy procedure and we’ll have your results sent to you within 24-48 hours. Getting a swab not only provides you with peace of mind but it also offers the wider community reassurance that we remain COVID-free here in MidCentral.”

The Pahiatua testing site follows the successful pop up held in the Tararua town of Dannevirke in September, where 221 people were swabbed. “We’d love to see at least the same number of people being swabbed as we had in Dannevirke, if not more,” Mr Jenkins said.

The surveillance testing campaign continues in MidCentral, with testing teams visiting a number of sites in recent weeks, including Horizons Regional Council, New Zealand Post and the Te Wakahuia and Te Aroha Noa sites in Highbury, Palmerston North.

MidCentral DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Weir said the Pahiatua pop up provided the people of Southern Tararua District with a great opportunity to be tested before the start of the holiday season. “We know people are going to be travelling to be with family and friends over the festive season so getting tested is a great way to show your loved ones that you have their best interests in mind.”

Dr Weir encouraged people to stay safe over the holiday season by following the rules, which included staying home if unwell, maintaining good hygiene practices and tracing their movements either using the Tracer app or a diary. An upgrade to the COVID Tracer App, available from 10 December, allows the app to utilise bluetooth technology to inform other app users if they have been in close contact with someone in their community who tests positive for COVID-19.

“Testing will still be available over the summer months. If you think you need a test, then please either call your General Practice team or Healthline for advice about testing options,” Dr Weir said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, high temperature (at least 38C), shortness of breath and temporary loss of smell. More information about COVID-19 in the MidCentral district can be found on our website https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 