Serious Injury Outcome Indicators: 2000–19

Serious injury outcome indicators present the annual number and rate of serious injury outcomes in New Zealand, through a set of indicators for fatal and non-fatal injuries.

The latest provisional data shows an overall rate of 233.4 serious non-fatal injuries per 100,000 people in 2019. This rate has been steadily increasing since 2012, making 2019 the highest rate since the series began in 2000.

Following a decline between 2012 and 2016, the rate of work-related serious non-fatal injuries has been trending upwards since 2016. In 2019, there were 18.3 work-related serious non-fatal injuries per 100,000 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs). Work-related injury targets at a glance: 2008–19 has more information about work-related serious injuries.

In 2019, the rate of serious non-fatal injuries from falls was 120.5 injuries per 100,000 people for the whole population and 47.4 for those aged under 75 years. These are the highest rates since the series began in 2000.

