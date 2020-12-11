News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

6 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Friday, 11 December 2020, 12:54 pm
Ministry of Health


There are six new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation since the Ministry’s last update on Wednesday. There are no new community cases.

Of the six new cases, five are active and one is historical:

  • One case arrived in New Zealand on 26 November, from South Africa via United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person was tested due to being in a travel bubble with two confirmed cases and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.
  • One case arrived in New Zealand on 1 December, from Sweden via Qatar and Australia. This person was tested due to being in a travel bubble with two confirmed cases, and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.
  • One case arrived in New Zealand 3 December, from the United Kingdom via United Arab Emirates. This person was tested due to being in a travel bubble with a confirmed case, and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.
  • One case arrived on 3 December from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates. This person tested positive at routine testing at around day 3, and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.
  • One case arrived on 3 December from the United Arab Emirates. This person was tested due to being in a travel bubble with a confirmed case, and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.
  • One case arrived in New Zealand on 7 December, from the United Kingdom via Singapore, and was tested upon arrival due to being symptomatic. Serology testing revealed this case is historical and therefore not infectious. This person is at a Christchurch managed isolation and quarantine facility.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 57.

Two previously reported cases have been reclassified as under investigation due to suspicion they are historical cases.

This brings our total number of confirmed cases to 1,736. Laboratories completed a total of 10,872 tests over the last two days, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,332,470.

Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team

The member of the Pakistan cricket team who remained in managed isolation has been released today.

NZ COVID Tracer

The new Bluetooth functionality is now available on the NZ COVID Tracer app. Users should ensure they have Bluetooth turned on to receive alerts if they have been near another app user who tests positive for COVID-19.

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,400,000 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 136,650,355 and users have created 5,497,928 manual diary entries.

Next update

The Ministry’s next update is planned for 1pm on Sunday 13 December. Any significant development will be reported sooner if required.

