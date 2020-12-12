1 New Case Of COVID-19

There is one new case of COVID-19 at the border to report in New Zealand today.

Today’s case is an Air New Zealand air crew member. They arrived in New Zealand on 9 December, on a flight from the United States of America.

This person has tested positive as part of compulsory testing required within 48 hours of operating to the United States of America.

The person who tested positive has been self-isolating in their room in a facility used by Air New Zealand for air crew and is being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

This person is currently asymptomatic (showing no signs of the virus). The person previously tested negative on 3 December. Our latest test results indicate that this is a very new infection.

All other air crew on the flight have returned negative results and will remain in isolation.

As a precautionary measure, all crew and staff who have been staying in or working at this facility since Wednesday 9 December, are regarded as potential contacts. They are being asked to get tested and self-isolate until their test results are known. Testing will available at the facility from this afternoon and tomorrow.

The risk to the general public is considered low.

As always, anyone, anywhere in New Zealand, who develops cold or flu symptoms should stay at home and get in touch with their health care provider or Healthline (0800 358 5453) for information and advice.

We will continue to investigate this case and any further information will be provided in our regular Media Release tomorrow at 1pm.

The Ministry has reduced the frequency of COVID-19 media updates to four times a week – currently scheduled to be on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The Ministry's website will be updated with case numbers in line with these media updates.

However, as previously advised we will report any instances outside our routine cases in our managed isolation facilities, as we are doing today.

