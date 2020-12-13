3 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are three new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new community cases.

Of the three cases:

-Case 1 arrived in New Zealand on 7 December from the United States. They tested positive during routine testing around day 5 and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

-Case 2 arrived in New Zealand on 30 November from the United States. They tested positive during routine testing around day 12 and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

-Case 3 arrived in New Zealand from the United Kingdom on 10 December and tested positive on arrival. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One previously reported case has now recovered, so our total number of active cases is 56.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,740.

Yesterday laboratories processed 4,245 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,341,978.

Air New Zealand crew member

The source investigation continues into the positive COVID-19 case in an Air New Zealand crew member, which we reported yesterday.

The crew memberarrived in New Zealand on9 December,on a flightfrom the United States.

This person tested positive as part of compulsory testing required within 48 hours of operating to the United States.

The person who tested positive was transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility yesterday.

Air New Zealand has assured the Ministry that based on information to date, this aircrew member has been compliant with all requirements in place for aircrew operating to and from the United States.

Genome sequencing is yet to be finalised, however preliminary results show the genome is not closely matched to any New Zealand cases that have been sequenced, and comparison with international samples suggests it originated in the United States.

All other air crew on the flight have so far returned negative test results and will remain in isolation.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,405,000 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 137,721,476 and users have created 5,547,165 manual diary entries.

