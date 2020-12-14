News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Cases Of COVID-19

Monday, 14 December 2020, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today – that is no new cases in managed isolation facilities, and no new cases in the community. 
The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 56. Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,740. 
Laboratories completed 2,203 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,344,192. 
Air New Zealand Aircrew member 
The source investigation continues into the origins of the positive COVID-19 case of an Air New Zealand aircrew member who flew from the United States, as reported on Saturday. 
Preliminary genome sequencing results suggest the source of their infection was in the United States. 
The Air New Zealand aircrew member remains in the Auckland quarantine facility. 
Three other aircrew members who are close contacts are in isolation. 
All three close contacts will have a day 5 COVID test today. 
Make Summer Unstoppable 
The Make Summer Unstoppable -E te whanau, tautokohia te kaupapa - campaign is a reminder to all New Zealanders about doign the right things to keep each other safe over the festive season and summer holidays. 
This summer will be our first under COVID-19 conditions so its important we look after ourselves and our whanau: ues the COVID Tracer app to scan QR codes and turn on bluetooth functionality; stay hoem if you're sick; and wash your hands regularly. 
Find out more on the Make Summer Unstoppable Unite against COVID-19 website. 
NZ COVID Tracer 
NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,406,600 registered users. 
Poster scans have reached 138,232,248 and users have created 5,568,738 manual diary entries. 
Next update 
The Ministry’s next update is planned for 1pm on Wednesday 16 December. Any significant development will be reported sooner if required.

