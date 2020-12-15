Stay Well Over The Holiday Season

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs are encouraging people to plan ahead and take care of themselves to ensure they have a fun and healthy holiday season.

“During the holiday season, GPs and pharmacies will have different operating hours, so it is very important for people who require regular medications to renew and fill any prescriptions they will need in the coming weeks,” said HVDHB Chief Medical Officer Sisira Jayathissa.

“This is especially important if people are planning to travel during the summer break and will not be close to their regular – or, depending on where people are travelling, any – GPs or pharmacies. People who are not travelling should take note of their GP and pharmacy’s holiday hours to ensure they can access help and support if they need it.”

Both the Hutt and wellington emergency departments are preparing for the holiday season. Being sun-smart, drinking responsibly, following food safety guidelines, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying hydrated are all good tips to help people avoid the need for a trip to ED.

“We ask people to please remember that ED is for emergencies only and that people who do not need emergency care should see their GP in the first instance,” said CCDHB Chief Medical Officer John Tait.

“A GP or pharmacist will be able to assist with non-emergency ailments such as hay fever, mild stomach bugs, coughs and colds. Anyone presenting to ED who does not require emergency care will likely face longer than usual wait times or be referred to their GP.”

People can also contact Healthline (0800 611 116) for free medical advice and, in an emergency, should dial 111.

COVID-19 testing will also remain available at the CBACS listed on the Hutt Valley DHB and Capital & Coast DHB websites.

