Heart Foundation Big Heart Appeal Street Collection

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 3:27 pm
Press Release: The Heart Foundation

Show your big heart and support research at the Heart Foundation Big Heart Appeal street collection, on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 February 2021.

The Heart Foundation still urgently needs volunteers for this year’s Big Heart Appeal street collection on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 February.

Given the difficult time we’ve all faced in 2020, this year more than ever, the Heart Foundation is relying on big-hearted people to help make sure that world class research into heart disease continues to be funded. Please join with us to help make a difference.

“We have a long and proud record of research investment, which has improved the heart health of all New Zealanders for more than 50 years, but we still have much more work to do. We simply can’t do it alone,” says Heart Foundation Medical Director, Dr Gerry Devlin.

Every 90 minutes, one New Zealander dies of heart disease and the Heart Foundation’s vital work funds research to save lives and improve the quality of life for the 170,000 New Zealanders living with heart disease.

“Since the Heart Foundation was founded in 1968, we’ve seen a phenomenal reduction in death from heart disease but there’s still a lot that needs to be done. Not only does heart disease remain our single biggest killer but we have more people living with heart disease than ever before all throughout New Zealand.

Gerry says that a few hours of a volunteer’s time on the day is huge and plays a vital role in the fight against heart disease.

“We are calling on big-hearted Kiwi’s all throughout New Zealand to volunteer a few hours of their time to help collect funds to support our vital research and work in the community,” says Gerry.

The Heart Foundation is New Zealand’s leading independent funder of heart research. Since 1968, it has funded more than $74 million in research and specialist training.

“We also perform a wide range of activities to help support people living with heart disease and their families and provide educational programmes and campaigns that promote heart-healthy living,” says Gerry.

The trials and tribulations of 2020 have had at least one good side-effect, in that it has brought Kiwis together. The Big Heart Appeal street collection is such a fun day and a wonderful way to be part of your community and to make a difference to the heart health of your fellow New Zealanders. We really do need your support this year, more than ever.

Visit heartfoundation.org.nz or call 0800 BIG HEART (0800 244 432) to sign up for the Big Heart Appeal street collection.

You can volunteer by: -

PHONE: Call us on 0800 244 432

ONLINE: www.heartfoundation.org.nz/sign-up

Email: bigheartappeal@heartfoundation.org.nz

