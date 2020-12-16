News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Strengthening Aotearoa’s COVID-19 Maritime Border Protection: New Funding For Risk Assessment Tools Awarded To Xerra

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 8:26 am
Press Release: Xerra

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many facets of our lives in Aotearoa New Zealand. Although we have enjoyed relative freedom in recent months, maintaining vigilance at our maritime borders whilst minimising disruptions to trade is a challenging endeavour.

Xerra has been awarded $850,000 through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE’s) COVID-19 Innovation Acceleration Fund (CIAF) to support the pandemic response in Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. The funding is being used to accelerate the delivery of two maritime border protection tools in their Starboard Maritime Intelligence platform.

The first of these tools is based on an epidemiological model that looks at which ports a vessel has visited and the local COVID-19 infection rates for the day the vessel was in port. Using these inputs, the mathematical model predicts possible contagion scenarios, such as the risk of a vessel having infected crew on board.

This work is being led by Xerra’s principal scientist, Dr Dave Kelbe, in collaboration with epidemiologists Professor Nick Wilson and Professor Michael Baker from the University of Otago, who have recently done work estimating the risk of outbreaks of COVID-19 associated with shore leave by merchant ship crews (Wilson et al. 2020)[1].

Currently, all arriving vessels, and their crew, are treated as high risk, regardless of the vessel’s travel history, time at sea and origin of the crew on board, in order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 entering through the maritime border.

“The government’s approach to managing the maritime border is very cautious, which helps give confidence to their elimination strategy,” says Professor Wilson.

“In the future, a ‘traffic light’ approach would allow for a more nuanced approach, where the relative COVID-19 risk of each vessel and its crew is assessed upon arrival, so we can adjust our control measures to suit. To move to this state, it will be of great help to have real-time, automated risk analysis like this to inform decision-making at our ports.”

Xerra’s Dr Kelbe says that the CIAF funding has helped accelerate the research and development for Starboard, enabling the team to build this new capability to quickly meet the needs of government, with the next step being to add crew exchange information to the model.

“We are honoured to be working alongside leading epidemiologists and building relationships with key officials at the Ministry of Health and Customs New Zealand, with hopes that our work will support their extraordinary efforts to secure our maritime borders from cases of COVID-19. We look forward to learning more about how the model and the functionality in Starboard can benefit these agencies at an operational level.”

Xerra will also be using the CIAF funding to conduct new research and development into detecting the unannounced arrival of non-reporting small vessels, or pleasure craft, travelling between the Pacific Islands and Aotearoa New Zealand. Traditionally it has been difficult to know how many of these vessels are arriving, when they are expected to arrive, and what their first port of call will be. Xerra is developing algorithms and using various types of satellite data to predict and detect the location of these vessels and their likely arrival time and location so that our border officials can take appropriate measures.

Xerra’s tools can help protect Aotearoa New Zealand and Pacific Island nations from COVID-19 outbreaks arising from the maritime border, including the protection of front-line staff and their whānau.

The COVID-19 automated risk assessment capability is available through Xerra’s Starboard platform, which is currently in beta trials with users from various government agencies and non-governmental organisations from Aotearoa New Zealand and the wider Pacific region.

[1] Wilson N, Blakely T, Baker M, Eichner M. Estimating the Risk of Outbreaks of COVID-19 Associated with Shore Leave by Merchant Ship Crews: Simulation Studies for New Zealand. N Z Med J (in press).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Xerra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 