Whānau Āwhina Plunket NZ Giving Free Hand Sanitiser To New Parents

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Dettol

Whānau Āwhina Plunket will include free Dettol Instant Hand Sanitiser 200 ml packs in around 50,000 Plunket New Parent Bags they give to families/caregivers* in a move to support good hand hygiene.

As well as distributing the packs to new parents, the organisation intends to use a further 30,000 or so packs in their call centres, reception areas, common rooms and offices nationwide.

“We are always looking at how we can better support our Plunket families and whānau, and this generous gift, which we’ll be adding to our New Parent bags, means we can help them stay protected from germs,” said Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s Head of Fundraising and Commercial, Kevin Broome. “We are all aware of how good hygiene helps us stay protected from germs, so Dettol’s gift is all the more appreciated and timely.”

Whānau Āwhina Plunket has over 450 locations across New Zealand and is the largest Well Child Tamariki Ora service provider in Aotearoa. They see more than 290,000 tamariki/children a year, their Plunket nurses have contact with nearly 2,000 Kiwi families every day – and they see around 85 percent of all newborn pēpi/babies in New Zealand, and over 50 percent of all Māori newborns. Whānau Āwhina Plunket also provides a 24/7 parenting helpline, PlunketLine, and a range of local services doing everything from antenatal classes to car seat installation support.

“Dettol NZ is pleased to assist Whānau Āwhina Plunket in their work helping new parents, especially with regard to hand hygiene around babies and small children,” says Brand and Trade Marketing Manager - Dettol, Stephen Menzies.

*Disclaimer: Hand sanitiser can be dangerous if ingested. Keep out of reach of children. Children must not use this product unsupervised.

ENDS

