Rehabilitation Innovation Award Announcement

The New Zealand Rehabilitation Association is pleased to announce the creation of the Rehabilitation Innovation Award, to be presented at their conference next year.

This new initiative seeks to recognise innovative clinicians, clinical teams, and organisations who are working to enhance rehabilitation practice.

Applications will be accepted from individuals, teams or groups. A panel will shortlist the applicants, and the three finalists will be supported to attend the NZRA conference to present their innovation, where the audience will determine the winner.

“We are particularly keen to see applications relating to innovations which work toward achieving equity in health and enhancing access, experiences and outcomes for those who commonly receive inequitable services and outcomes,” says Felicity Bright, NZRA Committee Member.

The annual conference is to be held at the Novotel, Rotorua, 17-19 September 2021 and the theme is “Me Mahi Tahi Tātau—Achieving Equity in Rehabilitation”.

Within Aotearoa, there has been growing awareness of problems with inequity in our health sector – inequities that relate to culture, ethnicity, wealth, disability, and the geography of urban versus rural communities.

This conference will provide an opportunity to learn from locally grown world leaders in rehabilitation research and clinical practice. In addition, our conference will provide opportunities to learn from and discuss grassroots innovations in clinical practice, to engage in debate about what needs to happen in the rehabilitation sector to provide equitable, more responsive services to our communities, and to identify concrete actions that help clinicians and teams take action toward achieving equity within their services.

