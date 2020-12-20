6 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation In Two Days

There are six new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand since our last media statement on Friday. There are no new cases in the community.

· One case arrived on 8 December from South Africa. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 8 December from Australia. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 10 December from the United States. This person tested positive around day 7. They were tested as they are a close contact of an existing case in managed isolation. This person is now in quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

· One case arrived on 15 December from the Netherlands, via Qatar and Australia. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 15 December from the Netherlands, via Qatar and Australia. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 15 December from South Africa. This case has tested positive during routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 55. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,760.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date to 1,371,889.

New South Wales

Ministry of Health officials are closely monitoring the situation in New South Wales which is reporting increasing numbers of COVID-19 community cases. Ministry officials are in regular contact with Australian officials.

New South Wales is also implementing new measures for international aircrew.

Officials in New Zealand have already increased public health and testing measures relating to aircrews to further strengthen our country’s defence against COVID-19.

Among the measures, overseas-based air crew are required to stay in a managed isolation facility for the duration of their layover while in New Zealand.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,413,200 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 141,573,848 and users have created 5,702,738 manual diary entries.

As we prepare for the summer holiday break, the Ministry would like to remind all New Zealanders to keep each other safe and use the Covid Tracer app to scan QR codes and turn on Bluetooth functionality.

This will allow you to receive an alert if you have been near another app user who tests positive for COVID-19. Find out more here.

The Ministry’s next update is planned for 1pm on Monday 21 December.

© Scoop Media

