Holiday Season Health And Wellbeing

As the summer holiday season gets underway Nelson Marlborough Health (NMH) wants people to stay well but to also know where to go if they become ill or are injured.

We encourage people to get the healthcare they need while saving the hospital emergency departments for life-threatening emergencies.

The ‘Your Healthcare’ webpage on the NMH website (www.nmdhb.govt.nz/healthcare) outlines the options people have for healthcare in the region, ranging from self-care and first-aid, to emergency care.

There is also information about The Plan, an initiative designed to delay teen drinking and reduce the supply of alcohol by parents to under-18s.

Visitors and residents are reminded to stay home if they are sick, wash their hands, and to scan or sign into places using the NZ COVID Tracer app or keep a record of where they’ve been.

Also to turn on the Bluetooth ability to the app to enable alerts to be sent automatically to close contacts, which will speed up contact tracing and isolation.

Injured or feeling unwell? Where should I be?

People with non-life threatening, short-term illnesses or health problems should see their GP, pharmacist, urgent medical centre or phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 in the first instance.

It’s free to register or enrol with a GP, and enrolled patients pay a reduced consultation fee at that practice.

Visitors to a medical centre where they’re not enrolled, will pay less if they have a Community Services Card or High Use Health Card.

All children under 14 are now eligible for free general practice visits, both during the day and after-hours, at participating clinics.

If people are not able to see their GP they should go to the Medical and Injury Centre in Nelson or the Urgent Care Centre in Blenheim.

Patients can be referred from these centres for x-rays if required.

If someone is struggling there is free help available. Free call or text 1737 any time, 24 hours a day.

