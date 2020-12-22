News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

World-first Research Uses Gut Bacteria To Improve Health Of Obese Teenagers

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 8:50 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

New Zealand research has shown how gut bacteria from healthy, lean people can be used to improve the health of teenagers who are clinically obese.

Obese Auckland teenagers who swallowed capsules of the gut bacteria of healthy peers reduced a condition called “metabolic syndrome” that can lead to heart attack, stroke or type-2 diabetes.

The study was conducted by scientists at the Liggins Institute in the University of Auckland.

The success of the trial means that teenagers who received placebo pills during the experiment will now be contacted and offered the real thing.

The research is at the frontiers of health, where scientists are discovering the potential for treating patients by altering the make-up of the bacteria living in their guts.

“This is an extremely exciting finding,” said Professor Wayne Cutfield, who led the study with Dr Justin O’Sullivan. “This is an experimental area, but we’re edging closer to life-changing therapies. In the case of metabolic syndrome, we’re starting to understand which bacteria have the biggest beneficial effect.”

Key results of the study included:

  • Changes in the composition of the participants’ gut microbiomes
  • Reductions in tummy fat, especially in women
  • The existence of “super donors,” whose gut bugs have an outsized effect
  • A series of small changes that reduce the chances of the recipients becoming diabetic
  • The reduction in metabolic syndrome, sometimes described as a “ticking time bomb” of potential health problems.

The study involved 87 teenagers treated with either placebo capsules or gut microbiome capsules. The treatment was a single course of capsules over two days.

Gut microbiome capsules changed the gut microbiomes of teenagers to be more like those of their donors, remaining so through six months of follow-up.

Metabolic syndrome was present in many of the teenagers at the start of the study. By the end, metabolic syndrome had largely disappeared in the treated group (78 percent of the teenagers in that group no longer had it), while only disappearing in a small number of those in the placebo group (13 percent).

Metabolic syndrome consists of the combination of higher blood pressure, higher blood sugar, higher lipids and excess abdominal fat.

The capsules of gut bacteria didn’t, by themselves, result in weight loss, failing to match the effect previously seen in overweight mice. To the scientists, that suggests new avenues for research.

“This study didn’t strictly control diet,” said Dr O’Sullivan. “So we’re wondering what the effect might have been if combined with restrictions on diet – it’s an important avenue that needs to be explored.”

Some study participants have achieved substantial weigh loss since the trial concluded after making dietary and lifestyle changes – highlighting the possibility that an altered microbiome can make efforts at weight loss more successful.

The key idea behind the research is that altering the community of bacteria living in people’s guts can alter the way they metabolize food, potentially leading to weight loss and – as shown by the study – a reduction in risks commonly associated with obesity.

The Liggins Institute trial is believed to have been the first in the world to study gut microbiome transfer in obese teenagers. The transfer involved isolating the gut bacteria from the stools of healthy lean donors and putting it into capsules taken by the overweight teenagers. The study was safe, without any significant side effects.

The research is especially significant because New Zealand and the world are in the grip of obesity epidemics.

One in three children and 65 percent of adults in New Zealand are overweight or obese, and at increased risk of serious weight-related diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart and liver disease.

Humans each carry our own unique population of about 30-40 trillion tiny microbes – that’s 1.5 kg of bacteria. These microscopic creatures interact in many different, intricate, and mainly unknown ways. Recent technological advances mean scientists are now beginning to discover just how crucial our microbiome is to our overall health and wellbeing. Indications are that a more diverse microbiome makes for a healthier human.

The Liggins Institute study was documented in the Greenstone TV series The Good Sh*t aired on THREE.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 