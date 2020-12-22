Abuse Of Hospital Staff Unacceptable

Hawke’s Bay DHB’s chief executive Keriana Brooking says staff who work for the DHB, or in any other healthcare setting in Hawke’s Bay, should not have to face abuse, intimidation or violence of any kind at work.

Mrs Brooking said the district health board had a zero tolerance to violence and verbal threats and would trespass visitors who were abusive to staff.

“Over the holiday period we have staff working 24/7, caring for people when they need medical and life saving treatment. Staff give up time with their families so they can be there with you when you need them. We understand it can be a scary time for people ending up in hospital, but our staff deserve to be treated with respect at all times.”

Abusive patients will be asked to sign a contract with us and sign-up to behave while we care for them, if not we will discharge them as soon as they are medically fit to leave, she said.

“It is not ok for staff who come to work to care for people to have to cope with violence and intimidation from anyone.”

Mrs Brooking said the district health board had increased its security presence and installed more CCTV cameras, which were monitored closely and staff would not hesitate to call for Police support if it was required.

“Please take care of yourself over the holiday period. We are here if you need us, but please treat our staff with the kindness they will show to you.”

