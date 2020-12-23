News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Healthcare In The MidCentral Region Over The Festive Season

Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 12:27 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

While we hope all people in the MidCentral DHB region enjoy a healthy and safe festive season, we want to remind our communities about the available healthcare options over this time.

The following information provides an overview of where you can go for health advice and care over the summer break.

For any health concerns, except in an emergency, your first call should be to your General Practice team. Calling their number if you are ill or injured after business hours connects you to a free and confidential managed phone line which will provide you with advice on where you should seek treatment if you need it. This service is a phone triage.

You can also contact your General Practice Team to make an appointment. Many General Practice Teams are open on the days between Christmas, although some may be closed or have limited hours. The General Practice Teams that are closed or that have limited hours have signage at the practice, or a message on their phone system to advise you of after-hours care options.

To check the Christmas opening hours of your General Practice, visit Healthpoint www.healthpoint.co.nz/gps-accident-urgent-medical-care/midcentral

Pharmacies across the MidCentral region are closed on Christmas Day, aside from City Health Pharmacy at 22 Victoria Avenue in Palmerston North, which is open from 10am-6pm. Most other pharmacies are open on non-stat days.

Pharmacists can help you with a range of issues, from coughs and colds, conjunctivitis and hay fever, through to blood pressure checks and over the counter pain medicines.

Find your local pharmacy and check their Christmas opening hours on the MidCentral Pharmacy Group website http://www.mcpg.org.nz/news

If you are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, you are able to get a COVID-19 test every day of the holiday period. The designated testing site at 575 Main Street is open every day with the exeption of 25 December and 1 January 2021. On these two dates, testing is available at City Doctors at 22 Victoria Avenue. Please phone ahead on 06-355 3300.

The following after hours healthcare options are operating throughout the region:

In Palmerston North, City Doctors at 22 Victoria Avenue is open throughout the Christmas period from 8am to 8pm.

The Horowhenua After Hours Clinic at Horowhenua Health Centre in Levin is open throughout at varying times.

The Tararua Health Group have some after hours services available on 26 and 27 December and 2 and 3 January.

Feilding Health Care will be closed on Christmas Day but open every other day, some days with reduced hours (typically 9am-12pm).

If your condition is an emergency or urgent serious medical issue, you should go to the Emergency Department (ED) at Palmerston North Hospital on Ruahine Street. We appreciate your understanding that people who present will be seen on a most-serious-first basis. This means that if your illness/condition is not considered life threatening or serious, you may experience a longer wait time. In an emergency dial 111.

