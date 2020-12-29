7 Cases Of COVID-19 At Border In Two Days



There have been seven cases of COVID-19 detected in recent returnees in managed isolation since the Ministry’s last media update on 27 December.

There are no new cases in the community.

Of the new border cases:

• One case arrived on 14 December from the United States. The person tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

• One case arrived on 22 December from India. The person was tested on day six as they were a contact of a previously reported case. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• Two cases, travelling separately, arrived on 24 December from India via the United Arab Emirates. Both tested positive at routine testing around day three and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on 24 December from the United States. The person tested positive at routine testing around day three and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

• One case arrived on 25 December from London via Singapore and was tested on day two as they were symptomatic. The person has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on 28 December from the United States and was tested on day one as they were symptomatic. The person is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Eight previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 49. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,795.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,398,932.

Summer events

At Alert Level 1 there are no longer restrictions on events or gathering sizes. This means large scale events are allowed to take place.

To ensure we can continue to enjoy summer without restrictions, we need all New Zealanders to continue to be vigilant for any symptoms of COVID-19, and not attend events if they are feeling unwell.

Those symptoms could include:

• a new or worsening cough.

• fever (at least 38C)

• shortness of breath.

• a sore throat.

• sneezing and runny nose.

• temporary loss of smell.

If you begin to experience any COVID-19 symptoms at an event, don’t stick around, take yourself home.

Immediately contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or your health professional who can advise whether you should be tested. If you are advised to get a test, please do so; do not wait to get tested. Testing is free.

Use the NZ COVID Tracer App to check in on all public transport (including buses and trains) or keep a record of the times and route you took to get to the event.

Practice good hygiene by washing or sanitising your hands regularly, particularly upon entering and leaving the event. Sneeze or cough into your elbow.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,422,800 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 145,323,663 and app users have created 5,859,983 manual diary entries.

Over the summer holiday break, the Ministry is reminding all New Zealanders to keep each other safe and use the COVID Tracer app to scan QR codes and turn on Bluetooth functionality.

This will allow you to receive an alert if you have been near another app user who tests positive for COVID-19. Find out more.

Ministry of Health updates over the holiday period

The Ministry will continue through the holiday period to provide updates about cases and actions taken in response.

The frequency of reporting continues to reflect the routine nature of the cases appearing at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

Upcoming scheduled reporting dates will be: Thursday 31 December; Sunday 3 January; Tuesday 5 January; Thursday 7 January and Sunday 10 January.

The Ministry's website will be updated with case numbers in line with these media updates.

